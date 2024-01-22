Business Netherlands, Australia help transform rice value chains in Mekong Delta The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), in collaboration with related parties, on January 16 organised a workshop announcing the project ‘Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta’ (TRVC).

Environment Vietnam, Czech Republic to boost environment protection cooperation Vietnam and the Czech Republic will boost cooperation in environment protection and natural resources management, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh.

Environment Wild pangolin handed over to forest rangers A resident in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on January 15 handed over a Java pangolin, also known as the Sunda pangolin, weighing 2.5kg, to the forest ranger office in Chau Duc- Ba Ria, Ba Ria city.

Environment Ministry drives digital transformation in water resource management The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) will accelerate digital transformation to ensure effective management, exploitation and protection of water resources.