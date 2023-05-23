HCM City further promotes cooperation with New South Wales
Secretary of HCM City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen receives Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City hopes New South Wales and Australia in general will support and cooperate with the southern hub in training human resources, digital transformation, and developing digital economy and transport infrastructure, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told visiting Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley on May 23.
Nen highlighted the comprehensive, extensive and effective cooperation between Vietnam and Australia as well as between HCM City and Australian localities in different fields, especially in investment, saying that Australia has so far had 280 investment project in the city. Educational cooperation between the two nations has also recorded fruitful results, he added.
According to the official, there remains great potential and opportunities for the two sides to expand multifaceted cooperation. He hoped that Beazley’s working visit to the city will contribute to further promoting cooperation between HCM City and New South Wales in particular, and between Vietnam and Australia in general.
For her part, Beazley stressed that the relationship between Vietnam and Australia is growing in many fields.
She spoke highly of Vietnam's achievements in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, with a high rate of people being vaccinated against the disease.
Regarding trade ties, Beazley expressed her belief that trade cooperation between the two countries will strongly grow in the context that the two economies are positively recovering after the pandemic.
Sharing information related to Australia's training models, and possibilities for cooperation in the field, Beazley said New South Wales wants to step up cooperation with HCM City in the areas that the two sides have potential, towards comprehensively and effectively promoting the Vietnam - Australia cooperation./.