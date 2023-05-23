Politics Vietnam, Laos foster collaboration in home affairs Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra held a working session in Hanoi on May 23 with her Lao counterpart Thongchanh Manixay, during which both sides expressed delight at the close cooperation between the two ministries and the fruitful outcomes of joint activities.

Politics HCM City seeks stronger cooperation with RoK's Incheon Ho Chi Minh City wants to further strengthen cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon Metropolitan Council, especially in sports, culture and people-to-people exchange, said Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council on May 23.

Politics Vietnam wishes to contribute more to the future of Asia: Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s upcoming trip to Japan for the 28th International Conference on Future of Asia and a working visit not only shows the importance of the event to Vietnam’s foreign policy but also extends the message that Vietnam wishes to contribute more to the future of Asia, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.