Business Air, rail transport to be prioritised in Central Highlands The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has requested more investment be prioritised for air and rail transport to the Central Highlands to ease pressure on road transport.

Videos Organic rice being grown in sand worm fields Farmers in the northern province of Hai Duong have been experimenting with the cultivation of organic rice in association with raising sand worms and have achieved remarkable economic efficiency compared to traditional methods.

Business Strategy on rice export market development until 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has just signed a decision approving the Strategy on Development of Vietnam's Rice Export Markets until 2030, which aims to develop and diversify rice export markets with a reasonable, stable, and effective scale, market and product structure.

Business PM asks for drastic solutions to remove difficulties in production, business Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Official Dispatch No. 470/CD-TTg requiring ministries, sectors, and localities to continue drastically and effectively implementing tasks and solutions to remove difficulties for production and business.