HCM City records rising number of new COVID-19 cases, particularly BA.5 variant
A survey of 30 COVID-19 inpatients and those who came for testing at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases showed that up to 24 were infected with sub-variant BA.5, followed by four with sub-variant BA.2 and one patient each with variant BA.1 and BA.4.
According to the report, the number of COVID-19 cases being treated at hospitals in HCM City is escalating gradually.
While 26 cases, including 15 severe ones, received treatment at the hospital on July 12, the number increased to 163 cases and 38 severe cases on August 8.
Results from January 1 to July 15 with 429 samples showed that Omicron's BA.2 variant was still spreading.
However, the sub-variant BA.5 of the Omicron strain has recently driven COVID-19 infections and re-infections.
The city has also recorded three cases of infection with the sub-variant BA.2.12.1 of Omicron in recent weeks.
According to the Department of Health, corresponding to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the number of severe cases also tends to increase.
On average, there were 35 severe cases per day in the past week, up nearly 50% compared to previous weeks. Seven cases need mechanical ventilation.
The districts with an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the past 21 days (from July 16 to August 5) are Districts 10, 12, Binh Thanh and Nha Be.
The total number of vaccines administered so far is more than 22.8 million doses, of which 8.5 million were first doses, 7.6 million were second doses, 4.6 million were third doses and 1.2 million were fourth doses.
Children from five to 17 years old received over 82,050 injections the first week they were available. On average, about 11,720 injections per day are administered.
Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said that the number of children hospitalised due to COVID-19 infection in the past two days has increased by eight to ten cases. This is a disturbing signal because children return to school starting from August 22.
HCM City’s Health Department also requested that the two districts with the lowest children vaccination rate, Tan Binh (531 children vaccinated) and District 4 (113 children vaccinated), quickly implement vaccinations in school for children, not just in hospitals or health care centres./.