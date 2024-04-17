HCM City to launch firework displays at 16 avenues on Liberation Day
Illustrative photo (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will launch firework displays at 16 avenues to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation Day on April 30.
The displays, both high- and low-altitude, will be launched in urban and suburban district of the metropolis between 9pm and 9:15pm.
Workers will have five days off from April 27 to May 1 on this occasion instead of the usual two days on April 30 and May 1.
The consecutive five-day holiday is expected to help boost tourism and spending, promoting economic growth./.