Illustrative photo (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will launch firework displays at 16 avenues to mark the 49th anniversary of the Liberation Day on April 30.

The displays, both high- and low-altitude, will be launched in urban and suburban district of the metropolis between 9pm and 9:15pm.

Workers will have five days off from April 27 to May 1 on this occasion instead of the usual two days on April 30 and May 1.

The consecutive five-day holiday is expected to help boost tourism and spending, promoting economic growth./.