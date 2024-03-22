Launched in November 2023, the competition aims to foster the passion for painting of unlucky people aged 19-35, enhance their creative thinking in art, and bring their artworks closer to the community.

Organisers received 76 artworks from 72 artists, many of which bear profound humanitarian messages and meaning. The first prize went to “Sunny Day Balcony” by young hearing-impaired artist Tran Nam Long.

Second prize went to “Indochina - My Hometown Tra River” from Huynh Thi Kim Ngoc, while third prize was won by Huynh Thanh Nhi with “Thanh Long Dragon”.

The organisers also awarded prizes for inspirational stories and contemporary writing, as well as commendations for a group of contestants from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts./.

VNA