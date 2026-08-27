Ho Chi Minh City rolls out Urban Development Law

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference on August 26 to disseminate and implement the Urban Development Law, which grants the city greater decentralisation powers and a range of special mechanisms to unlock resources and drive urban growth.

The hybrid conference, chaired by Politburo Member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, brought together city leaders, representatives of departments and agencies, and Party organisations at the commune, ward and special zone levels.

Greater decentralisation

Presenting the law’s key provisions and new mechanisms, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong said the National Assembly has adopted the legislation as a dedicated legal framework for developing special urban areas, amid the country’s push for double-digit economic growth.

The law, comprising five chapters and 66 articles, introduces seven groups of special and breakthrough policies aimed at giving major cities greater autonomy, removing bottlenecks and mobilising resources for new economic models.

From right: Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee; and Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, attend the conference. (Photo: sggp.org)

A major focus is stronger decentralisation in organisational and administrative affairs. The city may increase its number of civil servants and public employees by up to 20% beyond the central allocation. It is also allowed to adopt provisions that differ from those set out in legal documents issued by central agencies, including the option to apply preferential mechanisms and policies used in other localities or sectors.

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With approval from the competent authorities, Ho Chi Minh City may decide to pilot new mechanisms and policies that differ from those stipulated in laws or National Assembly resolutions, or address matters not yet covered by law, except in areas concerning national sovereignty, including defence, security, foreign affairs and religion. Pilot programmes may run for a maximum of five years.

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In urban planning and development, the city will prepare a single master plan, while the municipal People’s Council will have greater authority over underground, low-rise and high-rise spatial planning. The law also gives the city new powers to develop transit-oriented development (TOD) areas, including planning and managing rail corridors and transferring planned land-use quotas within TOD zones.

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To strengthen social welfare, the city is empowered to appoint investors for social housing and accommodation projects on state-managed land without being subject to certain existing regulations.

Creating new momentum for economic growth

In economic development, the law empowers the city to establish or adjust the boundaries of free trade zones linked to international seaports. Within these zones, foreign investors are exempt from obtaining an investment registration certificate before establishing an economic organisation and are not required to have an investment project.

It is also authorised to issue municipal and project bonds to raise capital, license investment banks and organise new-generation financial transactions and services, as well as introduce special incentive mechanisms for the night-time economy.

In education, Ho Chi Minh City is given the authority to approve the establishment, merger, division, separation, dissolution and renaming of, and grant operating licences to, universities and colleges with foreign investment or those running joint training programmes with overseas institutions in the city.

In healthcare and social welfare, the city can proactively redistribute development funds for public-service operations among public hospitals under its management when fund balances exceed twice the amount set aside for depreciation of fixed assets. It may also develop high-tech medical services for foreign patients and establish rapid-response mechanisms and a shared database to ensure food safety across inter-regional supply chains.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conference.(Photo: sggp.org)

The law also empowers Ho Chi Minh City to set criteria and establish mechanisms and policies for science, technology and innovation urban areas. It also allows the city to define the fields, criteria, conditions, procedures, content and levels of non-refundable support funded by its recurrent budget expenditures.

Notably, the city is authorised to establish a controlled regulatory framework, or “sandbox”, for emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and unprecedented digital business models, helping it stay ahead of new technological trends.

Regarding resources for special urban development, the law stipulates that other revenues collected under the law but not covered by the Law on the State Budget will constitute revenue that the city is entitled to retain in full.

Ho Chi Minh City is authorised to decide on investment policies and approve investment policies, as well as adopt special mechanisms and policies that differ from those stipulated in laws, National Assembly resolutions, ordinances and resolutions of the National Assembly Standing Committee for the implementation of certain investment projects. It may also introduce mechanisms to resolve difficulties and obstacles facing such projects.

The city is also empowered to determine land-use targets within its jurisdiction, except for defence and security land, and to use the local budget to implement independent site-clearance projects before investment policies for the main projects are approved.

Regarding regional connectivity and development, the law designates Ho Chi Minh City as the coordinating hub for the entire special urban region and the southeastern region. It also sets out provisions on investment in and management of regional connectivity and development projects, environmental protection, and climate change response across the special urban region.

In addition, the Urban Development Law also provides mechanisms and policies for developing special economic zones, along with provisions on oversight and accountability. It sets out regulations on the recognition, organisation, functions and powers of local authorities in special economic zones, as well as planning and construction, marine economic development, non-tariff zones and duty-free goods trading.

Alongside greater decentralisation, the law establishes mechanisms for oversight, inspection, examination and accountability to ensure comprehensive checks on the exercise of power during implementation.

The law also provides for exemptions from legal liability and safeguards for cadres, civil servants, public employees and others acting in the public interest while carrying out tasks or official duties assigned by competent authorities or officials, where such actions cause damage but are subsequently determined by competent authorities to have been undertaken without self-interest and for the overall development of the city./.