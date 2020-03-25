Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Ho Chi Minh City shuts down entertainment places

Starting from 18:00 on March 24, Ho Chi Minh City temporarily shut down all public entertainment facilities, restaurants, fitness clubs and beauty salons to slow the spread of Covid-19.
VNA

  • Disinfection is implemented at Dam Sen Cultural Park (Photo:VNA)

  • Downtown area in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City turns empty amid fear of COVID-19 spread (Photo:VNA)

  • Fit 24 Fitness and Yoga Centre on Ba Huyen Thanh Quan road, District 3 suspends its business to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo:VNA)

  • Several clubs at Ho Chi Minh City Labor Cultural Palace close down to prevent COVID-19 spread (Photo:VNA)

  • Book street on Nguyen Van Binh street, District 1 shuts down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo:VNA)

  • Several shops in Districts 1 and 3 close down (Photo:VNA)

  • Several shops in Districts 1 and 3 close down (Photo:VNA)

  • Several shops in Districts 1 and 3 close down (Photo:VNA)

  • Disinfection is implemented at Dam Sen Cultural Park (Photo:VNA)

Other albums