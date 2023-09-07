Ho May Park - An entertainment paradise in Vung Tau
As an amazing tourist and entertainment destination with a combination of mountains and seas, Ho May Park is an ideal spot for those visiting the beautiful coastal city of Vung Tau.
The 50-ha Ho May Park is located at an altitude of 210 metres above sea level. (Photo: Files)
Visitors can take the 500-metre cable car to Ho May Park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A 30-metre-high Maitreya Buddha statue in Ho May Park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The largest artificial mountain lake in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ho May Park, 100km east from Ho Chi Minh City, is an ideal place to obtain a panoramic view of Vung Tau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)