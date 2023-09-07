Hotline: (024) 39411349
Ho May Park - An entertainment paradise in Vung Tau

As an amazing tourist and entertainment destination with a combination of mountains and seas, Ho May Park is an ideal spot for those visiting the beautiful coastal city of Vung Tau.
  • The 50-ha Ho May Park is located at an altitude of 210 metres above sea level. (Photo: Files)

  • Visitors can take the 500-metre cable car to Ho May Park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A 30-metre-high Maitreya Buddha statue in Ho May Park. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The largest artificial mountain lake in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Ho May Park, 100km east from Ho Chi Minh City, is an ideal place to obtain a panoramic view of Vung Tau. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

