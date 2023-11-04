Hoi An: A captivating heritage city

Tourists indulge in boating along the Hoai River. Situated on the lower stretch of the Thu Bon River in the central coastal province of Quang Nam, Hoi An stands out as the sole Southeast Asian port and market in Vietnam and is quite rare in the world, preserving nearly 1,360 architectural relics that remain untouched, such as streets, houses, pagodas, shrines, ancient wells, and tombs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)