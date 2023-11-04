Hoi An: A captivating heritage city
Tourists indulge in boating along the Hoai River. Situated on the lower stretch of the Thu Bon River in the central coastal province of Quang Nam, Hoi An stands out as the sole Southeast Asian port and market in Vietnam and is quite rare in the world, preserving nearly 1,360 architectural relics that remain untouched, such as streets, houses, pagodas, shrines, ancient wells, and tombs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The serene lifestyle of Hoi An’s citizens. The ancient town boasts a pristine and peaceful natural environment. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dances celebrating the 2022 National Tourism Year. Quang Nam was selected as the host for this event due to its rich history, cultural traditions, and breath-taking natural landscapes. The region proudly boasts two UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritage sites: Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Exploring the Bay Mau coconut forest and gliding through its waters on basket boats is an absolute must for any visitor to Hoi An. Located approximately 3 kilometres from the ancient town, the experience promises unforgettable memories. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists savouring the distinctive flavours of herbal beverages in Hoi An. (Photo: VNP/VNA)