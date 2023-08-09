Business Binh Phuoc targets 20% of GRDP from digital economy The southern province of Binh Phuoc is working towards the goal of raising the contributions of the digital economy to the local gross domestic product (GDP) to 20% by 2025, heard a conference recently held by the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Reference exchange rate up 29 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,831 VND/USD on August 9, up 29 VND from the previous day.

Business Tien Giang aims to become economic locomotive in Mekong Delta region Tien Giang province has aimed to become an economic locomotive in the Mekong Delta region, which comes as part of a draft plan for the province’s socio-economic development during the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.

Business Vietnam Airlines Group supplies nearly 400,000 seats on domestic flights The Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), will provide nearly 400,000 seats on domestic flights during the peak period from August 31-September 5, in order to meet demand during the National Day (September 2) holiday.