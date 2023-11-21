World Cardiac stroke death rate on the rise in neighbouring Laos The death rate from cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac stroke is on the rise in Laos, marking it as the third major cause of death in the Southeast Asian country with a mortality rate of 9.01%.

World Thailand plans more visa waivers to attract European tourists Thailand plans to offer more visa waivers for European tourists and hold cultural festivities to draw international visitors and increase their spending.

World Bangkok comes fourth among most search tourist cities in 2023 According to a survey of the top 10 most searched tourist destinations worldwide for this year (Top 10 Most Searched Destinations Of 2023) which has recently published by eDreams Odigeo, a major travel company, Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, is in the 4th position after London, Paris, and New York.

ASEAN Report identifies changes to potentially catalyse ASEAN’s green transition The Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) has published a report entitled "Incentivising Green Transition in ASEAN", focusing on green transition in agriculture, energy and carbon market in the region.