Hungry Philippine families fall to 9.8% in Q3
The latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that 9.8% of Philippine families experienced "involuntary" hunger at least once in the third quarter of 2023.
Illustrative photo (Photo: Philstar.com)Hanoi (VNA) – The latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that 9.8% of Philippines families experienced "involuntary" hunger at least once in the third quarter of 2023.
The figure was lower than the 10.4% recorded in Q2, and at the same level as in Q1.
The survey was conducted from September 28 to October 1, 2023 through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila), Visayas, and Mindanao.
The 9.8% hunger rate in September 2023 was composed of 8.4% of respondents who said they experienced moderate hunger and 1.3% who experienced severe hunger.
As of September 2023, the experience of hunger was highest in Metro Manila at 17.3%, followed by Balance Luzon at 10.3%, Visayas at 6.7%, and Mindanao at 6.7% of families.
According to the September 2023 survey, 48% of Filipino families rate themselves as poor, 27% as borderline poor (by placing themselves on a horizontal line dividing poor and not poor), and 25% as not poor./.