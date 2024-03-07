Ideal cloud-hunting spot in northern mountainous Lai Chau province
From November to March each year, visitors to Can Ty 2 village in Ma Quai commune, Sin Ho district, in Lai Chau province may well become lost in a magical realm amid vast mountains and forests, with an endless expanse of clouds stretching as far as the eye can see.
A sea of white clouds embraces the mountains. (Photo: VNA)
Clouds float over mountain-tops, creating a spectacular view. (Photo: VNA)
Clouds blanket mountains in Sin Ho district, creating a heavenly scene. (Photo: VNA)
Idyllic villages are hidden under the sea of clouds. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors should be sure not to miss a cloud-hunting experience in Sin Ho district. (Photo: VNA)