World Philippines evacuates residents as typhoon strengthens The Philippines on December 1 began evacuating thousands of people as powerful typhoon Kammuri is strengthening, said local officials.

World Thailand’s cross-border trade slightly decreases in 10 months Thailand's cross-border trade reached 1.12 trillion THB in the first 10 months of the year, a year-on-year fall of 1.94 percent, according to statistics from the country’s Commerce Ministry.

World China no longer the largest investor in Malaysia China is no longer the biggest investor in Malaysia as it has now slipped to third position behind the United States and Japan, according to data provided by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

World Switzerland supports ASEAN’s central role The fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Switzerland Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (AS-JSCC) took place at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 29.