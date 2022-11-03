World Thailand to maintain economic recovery in 2023 Leaders of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) have assessed that despite facing many challenges, Thailand will still maintain its economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.

World Russian expert appreciates Vietnamese Party chief’s China visit Russia’s Riafan news agency on November 2 posted an article by political and historical scientist Anton Bredikhin in which he had positive assessments on the outcomes of the China visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

World Indonesia, Japan look to promote cooperation in geothermal development Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on November 2 that Japan's Inpex Corporation is looking for investment opportunities to develop geothermal projects in the Southeast Asian country.

World Laos to produce biofuel to reduce imports The Lao Government is planning to produce biofuel in an effort to reduce reliance on imported fuels.