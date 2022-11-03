Indonesia aims to reduce 38.5% of sea waste by 2022
The government of Indonesia aimed to reduce 38.5% of sea waste by the end of 2022 as part of its larger goal of removing 70% of marine debris by 2025.
Addressing a recent event, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries jointly held the National Initiative of Love of the Sea Month programme (BCL) in October to encourage fishermen to collect garbage at sea and educate them to maintain marine ecosystems.
The movement was launched in 14 coastal areas through October with the participation of at least 1,447 fishermen.
In the framework of this programme, one kilo of plastic waste was paid with one kilo of fish, so the fishermen could gather the trash from the sea when they cannot fish due to bad weather.
So far, 67 tonnes of garbage has been successfully transported by fishermen over almost one month, the minister said.
Up to now, the Love of the Sea Month programme has taken place in Banda Aceh, Medan, Padang, Tanjungpinang, Serang, Cirebon, Cilacap, Kubu Raya, Balikpapan, Kendari, Manado, Sorong, Badung, and Merauke./