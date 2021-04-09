World Indonesia, RoK bolster economic cooperation The Indonesian government remains committed to boosting cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK), Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has said.

World Singapore to tighten control over vehicle noise, emissions levels The Singaporean National Environment Agency (NEA) has said it will adopt the latest United Nations noise standards for vehicles and aftermarket exhaust systems.

World Vietnam to be fastest-growing ASEAN economy in 2022: IMF Vietnam is forecast to lead the fastest growing ASEAN economies in 2022, according to a recent report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

World Indonesia carries aid to disaster-struck region Indonesian naval ships packed with aid arrived in a cyclone-ravaged part of the archipelago on April 8, as the death toll from the disaster rose to over 170, including dozens killed in neighbouring Timor Leste.