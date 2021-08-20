World Malaysia has new prime minister Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah has named Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Vice President of the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO) as the country’s new Prime Minister, the Royal Palace said in a statement.

World Laos, Philippines record highest daily numbers of COVID-19 infections The Lao Ministry of Health said on August 20 that in the past 24 hours, the country recorded 440 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths.

World APEC economies commit to 10-year food security roadmap Agriculture and food ministers from member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have committed to delivering a new roadmap to guide efforts to boost food security over the next ten years.

World Malaysia moves one step closer to a new Prime Minister Malaysia has moved closer to completing the process of selecting a new Prime Minister when only Vice President of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) Ismail Sabri Yaakob received the support of a majority of MPs in the House of Representatives.