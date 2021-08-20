Indonesia crackdowns on bombing plot
Indonesian police have announced that they arrested many terror suspects and discovered that Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) – the extremist group behind the 2002 Bali bombings – planned to carry out a new attack during Indonesia’s independence day celebrations (August 17).
Counter-terror officers rounded up 53 suspected extremists in nearly a dozen provinces across Indonesia over the past week, authorities said.
Some suspects admitted that the JI had been planning an attack on the Independence Day, according to national police spokesman Argo Yuwono.
Yuwono did not elaborate on the alleged plot but said police seized weapons and ammunition from the suspects, who were initially arrested on charges linked to fund-raising for the group.
JI was nearly dismantled by the authorities after bombs ripped through nightclubs on the holiday island nearly two decades ago, killing over 200 people including scores of tourists in Indonesia's deadliest terror attack. However, the organisation has been rebuilding and its spiritual leader Abu Bakar Bashir was released from prison this year after serving time on terror-related charges./.