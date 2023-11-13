Indonesia investigates alleged corruption in medical equipment procurement
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) of Indonesia is investigating an alleged corruption case involving hundreds of billions of rupiah in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) at this country’s Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health workers collect sample for COVID-19 testing in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) of Indonesia is investigating an alleged corruption case involving hundreds of billions of rupiah in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) at this country’s Ministry of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State losses are estimated at hundreds of billions of rupiah (1 USD is equivalent to 15,695 IDR), which is predicted to increase, head of the KPK Publication Department Ali Fikri said late last week.
Investigation is currently underway, he stated, expressing regret that significant government funds allocated to protect public safety and health during the pandemic had been misused through corrupt practices.
Earlier, KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata noted this commission has initiated an investigation into the alleged corruption in the PPE procurement at the Ministry of Health.
The official added that details regarding the case, including suspects, will be announced when the investigation is completed, and the suspects will be detained./.