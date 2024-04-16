Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Health Ministry has issued an early warning asking local and foreign tourists to remain alert against dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), which is on the rise in Bali.



Directorate of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Imran Pambudi said on April 15 that the agency has delivered warnings in local media to remind people to be careful with dengue fever, which usually increases at the beginning of the year.



The advisory was made after several Australian tourists were diagnosed with dengue fever during a 10-day holiday in Bali.



The Health Ministry has issued a circular to all health services regarding dengue fever awareness, Pambudi said.

He went on to say that he could not confirm the number of dengue fever cases among tourists in Bali but local health authorities have been asked to ensure the availability of hospital beds and medicines for dengue patients.

The official also said the condition was still safe and they received no reports about the shortage or emergency of dengue fever in the region, citing the results of their monitoring that was carried out before April 10.

Earlier, an Australian female tourist shared on her Facebook account about her vacation in Bali, mentioning that she contracted dengue fever whilst on the tourist island. Other tourists also reported experiencing many symptoms of the disease such as severe pain, uncontrolled vomiting and body temperatures reaching over 39 degrees Celsius./.