Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith shortly before the 15th IMT-GT Summit in Labuan Bajo on May 11. (Photo: Antara)

Labuan Bajo (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on May 11 chaired the 15th Summit of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) within the framework of the 42nd ASEAN Summit that took place in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 9-11.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the summit, President Joko Widodo said he is pleased to see that the IMT-GT recorded 618 billion USD worth of trade in the crisis-hit 2021.

He affirmed that the three countries will drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth to response challenges ahead.

The leader called on IMT-GT for embracing the spirit of collaboration, particularly in driving competitiveness, connectivity, tourism, and investment, to achieve the 2036 IMT-GT Vision.

According to the Indonesian President, in its 30th year, the IMT-GT has become a golden triangle of cooperation in ASEAN./.