Indonesia, Netherlands step up coooperation
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) and her Dutch counterpart Hanke BruinsSlot (Photo: https://kemlu.go.id/)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia and the Netherlands announced a Plan of Actions (PoA) of the Comprehensive Partnership for 2024-2025, which will serve as a roadmap for continued partnership and collaboration between the two nations, in Jakarta on October 31.
The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cyberspace cooperation on the same day.
Speaking at a joint press conference with her Dutch counterpart Hanke BruinsSlot, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed that the Netherlands is one of the most important partners of her country.
According to Marsudi, the Netherlands is now Indonesia's second largest trading partner in Europe. Last year, bilateral trade reached a record high of 6.23 billion USD. The Netherlands is the biggest European investor in Indonesia with a total value of projects of more than 15.5 billion USD since 2013, with an average annual increase of 15.8%.
Marsudi highly valued constructive efforts of the Netherlands through the NI-SCOPS programme and the SustainPalm project to promote sustainable palm oil cooperation.
The Indonesian official also appreciated the Netherlands' commitment to supporting energy transition, promoting sustainable development, strengthening cooperation in sustainable port development and shipbuilding, and solar energy and wind energy, saying that the Southeast Asian nation expects to expand cooperation with the European nation in developing semiconductor industry ecosystem in the near future./.