Politics Bulgarian NA Speaker calls on young Vietnamese to seize chances to develop bilateral ties Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly (NA) Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov on January 9 called on students of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and young people in general as future politicians, managers, and scientists to grasp the world’s opportunities to continue developing relations between the two countries.

Politics President presents appointment decisions to ambassadors President Vo Van Thuong on January 9 handed over appointment decisions to 26 ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad for 2024-2027, and assigned tasks to them.

Politics Draft amended Land Law likely to be approved next week: official The National Assembly (NA) will consider the approval of the draft amended Land Law and the draft amended Law on Credit Institutions – the two extremely important bills – at its fifth extraordinary session scheduled to take place next week.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.