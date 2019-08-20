Trucks arrive at Tanjung Priok port of Indonesia (Photo: en.tempo.co)

Hanoi (VNA) - Shipments of Indonesia’s non-oil and gas products overseas have been forecast to grow 8 percent, reaching 175 billion USD in 2019, compared to 162.65 billion USD last year.



Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said that to reach the target, the government will apply various strategies, including diversification of products, focusing on processed products, improving import management, establishing trade deals with other countries, expanding export to non-traditional markets, intensifying promotion activities and creating a good trade environment.



According to data from the Indonesian Central Bureau of Statistics, the country’s economic growth expanded 5 percent in the second quarter of 2019 - the lowest figure in the last two years, showing the difficulties facing the Indonesian economy amid global instabilities.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been making efforts to promote national economic growth to more than 5 percent by investing in infrastructure and issuing tax incentives to foster manufacturing.



However, because Indonesia still relies heavily on natural resources, low commodity prices, fluctuations of global markets and gloomy investment have affected the country’s efforts to boost economic growth.-VNA