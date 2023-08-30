Inside Vietnam’s largest metro station on Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien line
After seven years of construction, Ben Thanh, the central station on Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), is now nearing completion. The station will be connected in the future to other metro lines still to be built.
-
Escalators and stairs connecting the first and second floors.
-
According to planning, the first and second floors will be used for Metro Line No 1, with the third and fourth floors expected to serve other lines as they are built and opened.
-
A train stop system at the station comprises two parallel railways. Each is 660 metres long and 1.4 metres wide.
-
The first floor is bathed in natural light from the atrium.
-
The atrium together with the surrounding glass walls are expected to become popular “Instagrammable” spots for local people and visitors.