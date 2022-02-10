International tourism forecast to recover strongly in Vietnam in 2022
The number of international searches about Vietnam tourism is on an upward trend, which is considered as a positive sign for the Vietnam's industry, especially in the efforts to revive it and regain growth momentum.
“Live fully in Vietnam” campaign (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The number of international searches about Vietnam tourism is on an upward trend, which is considered as a positive sign for the Vietnam's industry, especially in the efforts to revive it and regain growth momentum.
Analytical data from Google Destination Insights shows that searches began rising from early December and skyrocketed later the same month and in early January.
From the beginning of last month, the volume of international searches for Vietnam’s aviation has remained very high. Notably, the increase rate hit 425 percent on January 21, and 374 percent on February 3 against the same period of 2021.
A couple from the Republic of Korea among the first to visit Phu Quoc under the pilot programme of welcoming foreign tourists back. (Photo: VNA)The search volume for accommodation also started to increase from the beginning of December.
According to statistics, visitors from such countries as the US, Australia, Russia, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, India, the UK and Canada have searched tourism information about Vietnam the most.
Hoi An ancient city welcomes foreign visitors back. (Photo: VNA)The 10 destinations in Vietnam that draw the most interest of foreigners are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Phan Thiet, Da Nang, Hoi An, Da Lat, Quy Nhon, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
Experts attributed the upward trend to Vietnam’s launch of a pilot programme to welcome foreign tourists back to Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Quang Nam, Quang Ninh, and Da Nang city, and a communications campaign named “Live fully in Vietnam”./.
“Live fully in Vietnam” campaign