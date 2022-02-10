Travel Tam Dao recognised national tourist site Tam Dao area in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has been recognised as a National Tourist Site under a just-signed decision by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Destinations Phong Nha Cave night tours offer visitors a new experience The Phong Nha - Ke Bang Tourism Centre has introduced a number of new tourism experiences. Among the most unique are tours exploring Phong Nha Cave at night - a new tourism offering that promises to attract more visitors to Quang Binh province.

Destinations Hoi An ancient town - An appealing destination for a Tet trip Hoi An is an attractive destination for local people and tourists during Tet, offering an opportunity to return to Vietnam’s cultural values and the traditions they have created.

Travel Quang Ninh aims to host some 10 million tourists in 2022 The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is determined to quickly and sustainably recover the local tourism this year by welcoming between 9.53 million to 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners, said Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh.