Bloomberg said that, Apple will raise cooperation commitment with Vietnam in many fields during the visit.

According to the new agency, Apple has spent nearly 16 billion USD since 2019 through its local supply chain, and more than doubled its annual spending to Vietnam during the same period. Since its operation in Vietnam a decade ago, the tech giant has helped generate more than 200,000 jobs.

AFP and Al Jazeera, meanwhile, reported that, Vietnam is rising as one of Apple’s most important manufacturing hubs, with suppliers like Luxshare, Foxconn, Compal, and GoerTek operating factories in the country. During his stay in Vietnam, Cook will meet with programmers, students, and content creators.

Reuters also reported on the event, saying that Cook’s trip comes as US President Joe Biden’s administration is seeking to boost Vietnam’s position in the global tech supply chain./.

