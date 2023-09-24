Politics PM delivers speech at UN General Assembly’s General Debate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22 (local time).

Politics Vietnam, UK enhance cooperation in law enforcement A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by its Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung paid a working visit to the United Kingdom from September 16-21 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in law enforcement.