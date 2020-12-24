Joyous Christmas vibes overwhelm Vietnam
Christmas trees are erected, rock caves are decorated with shimmering lights in Thua Thien-Hue province, luring youngsters to visit under the chilly weather. (Photo: VNA)
Catholic followers in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum are busy preparing to welcome the Christmas season 2020 (Photo: VNA)
In Ke Gai diocese, Hung Nguyen district, Nghe An province, Catholics have built a giant rock cave which becomes a tourism hotspot. The cave is 100m long, 35m wide and 24m high, reenacting the birth of the Christ Child (Photo: VNA)
As scheduled, the St. Joseph Cathedral in Hanoi changes its appearance, attracting thousands of people and creates a sparkling space in the downtown (Photo: VNA)
Many Catholics have come to the church early to pray for a merry Christmas (Photo: VNA)
This is also an opportunity for youngsters to capture the memorial moments of Christmas (Photo: VNA)
The red colour is overwhelming every street and shopping mall in Hanoi in celebration of one of the biggest holidays in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
According to the Catholic calendar, Christmas begins from December 24 Eve, and the main holiday is December 25. (Photo: VNA)