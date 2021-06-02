Society Vietnam not discriminate against religions in COVID-19 fight: official Regarding the probe recently launched into “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission) for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases in humans”, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang said every citizen is equal before the law, and anyone who commits violation of the law will be dealt with.

Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony at the martyrs' cemetery in Ngoc Hoi district on June 2 to rebury the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.

A poster exhibition was opened to local people and visitors in the southern province of Binh Thuan on June 2 on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's departure to seek the path to liberate the nation (June 5, 1911-2021).

Hanoi will pilot the rental of electric bicycles to facilitate connection among local bus routes and the bus rapid transit (BRT) system since the third quarter of this year.