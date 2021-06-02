Kien Giang steps up activities to protect children’s rights amidst COVID-19
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has planned a host of practical activities to be launched during June – the month of actions for children under the theme of children’s right protection amid pandemic and disasters.
Accordingly, the province focuses on communications activities to raise awareness among parents, teachers, and people taking care of children on the theme.
The Kien Giang People’s Committee will hold events involving children's engagement like conferences where they can express their opinions and aspirations; children-run clubs at localities; and events that offer health and nutrition services for the group, particularly those at kindergartens and primary schools.
The provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, meanwhile, has been assigned to held a provincial-level ceremony to launch the month if the COVID-19 situation is kept under control and raise funds to support disadvantaged children. It will also organise free check-up and medical consultations for children in remote, ethnic-populated, and disadvantaged areas.
The provincial Department of Education and Training will issue guidance for the implementation of pandemic control measures at school and the training of survival skills against violations, accidents, and drowning for children./.