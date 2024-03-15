Culture - Sports More than 2,200 runners to join Vietnam Ultra Marathon Over 2,200 runners from 40 countries and territories will participate in the Vietnam Ultra Marathon which will take place in Mai Chau, the northern province of Hoa Binh, on March 23.

Culture - Sports Cultural activities planned for Hung Kings’ anniversary 2024 A ceremony marking the anniversary of Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation - and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land will be held from April 9-18 in the northern province of Phu Tho with various activities.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on General Vo Nguyen Giap opens in Nghe An An exhibition named “Theo dau chan Dai tuong” (In the Footsteps of the General) was opened at the Nghe An Museum in the central province of the same name on March 13.

Culture - Sports Vietnam opera house to host int’l concerts, ballets Compositions by famous Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) will be presented by the orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles during a concert scheduled to take place next month at the Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi.|