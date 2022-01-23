Lam Dong sets to welcome 5 million visitors in 2022
The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong eyes to welcome 5 million visitors, including 150,000 foreigners, this year, heard at the conference held by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on January 23.
The Valley of Love in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. (Photo: VNA)
To this end, the province plans to restore some traditional festivals of local ethnic minority groups and launch various new tourism products, such as adventure tours in Tuyen Lam Lake in the resort city of Da Lat and Bidoup Nui Ba National Park, and healthcare, camping and glamping tours in Da Lat.
It will also introduce a week-long travel festival this year and develop Da Lat as a smart tourism city.
Lam Dong has received a large number of vacationers at the end of last year, signaling a good start for the industry recovery in 2022, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc.
The province will not only improve its service quality and create new products but also provide visitors with the best conditions when it comes to COVID-19 rules, given the relatively high vaccine coverage, she said./.