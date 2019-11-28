Lang Son: Death penalty, life sentence for drug dealers
The People’s Court of the northern province of Lang Son handed out 11 death penalties and one life sentence to members of a heroin trafficking ring on November 27.
Members of the heroin trafficking ring at the court on November 27 (Photo: VNA)
Lang Son (VNA) – The People’s Court of the northern province of Lang Son handed out 11 death penalties and one life sentence to members of a heroin trafficking ring on November 27.
Twelve Vietnamese defendants were found guilty of trafficking thousands of heroin bricks. They are Vi Van The (born in 1971 and residing in Phu Loc 4 urban area, Lang Son city); Hoang Van Song (1957), Vi Van San (1981), Loc Van Ngan (1976), Hoang Van Phong (1972), Luu Tuan Hung (1974), Hoang Van Y (1977), Hoang Van Po (1977), Nong Van Hun (1990), and Lang Van Thuong (1971) - all residing in Cao Loc district; Ma Van Khanh (1977, residing in Van Quan district, Lang Son province); and Quach Thi Xiep (1962, residing in Moc Chau district, Son La province).
The, Song, Xiep, San, Ngan, Phong, Po, Y, Hun, Thuong and Khanh received the death penalty while Hung got a life sentence.
During the investigation, authorities found that The, the leader of the ring, had handled 112 kilogrammes of heroin. Ngan and Xiep traded a total 40.2 kilogrammes and 79 kilogrammes of the drug, respectively.
Under Vietnamese law, anyone found trafficking or possessing more than 600 grams of heroin faces the death penalty./.