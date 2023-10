The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party ’s Central Committee has adopted a resolution on the implementation of stronger measures to rein in inflation and stabilise the Lao currency - the Kip.During its seventh session, which took place from October 23-26, the 11th committee agreed on measures not only to tackle economic challenges but also to speed up the settlement of flood consequences , Vientiane Times reported.Relevant sectors were asked to put forth plans to deal with possible wildfires and work harder to boost agricultural production in order to dent the import of items that can be grown or produced in the country.