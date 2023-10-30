World Cambodia on track to achieving mine-free goal​ Cambodia is making good progress towards achieving its self-imposed mine-free goal by 2025, the country's Prime Minister, Hun Manet, said on October 30.

World Thailand aims to develop dry port into regional connectivity hub Thailand is developing its northeastern dry port of Nong Khai into a regional connectivity hub and pilot border checkpoint, according to Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.

ASEAN Indonesia promotes coffee exports to Qatar Indonesia wants to strengthen cooperation with Qatar across various sectors, including coffee exports, Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar Ridwan Hassan has said.