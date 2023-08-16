Legal proceedings launched against truck driver in serious Gia Lai accident
The Gia Lai police announced on August 16 that it had decided to start legal proceedings and implement a temporary detention order against a truck driver for his involvement in a serious traffic accident which caused three deaths in Chu Puh district on August 12.
According to the initial investigation, on the afternoon of August 12, on National Highway 14, the truck driven by Dinh Tien Binh, without ensuring safety conditions and with the lack of attention, crashed into the rear of a car, making it lose control. Without stopping, the truck continued to hit a second time to the left of the car and pushed it into the opposite lane, causing a terrible accident.
The accident made three people in the car, all members of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Football Club with one being a foreign player, die on the spot, and injured the car driver.
Binh's acts violated Clause 2, Article 14 of the 2008 Law on Road Traffic, showing signs of violating the regulations on participating in road traffic in accordance with the provisions of Article 260 of the Penal Code./.