Lost in a cloud hunting paradise in Ka Lang
At an altitude of more than 1,300 metres above sea level, Ka Lang is a border commune in Muong Te district in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau boasting majestic natural landscapes and is an ideal “cloud hunting” spot for tourists.
Anywhere and anytime, especially in the early morning, Ka Lang commune provides visitors with a perception of standing in clouds. (Photo: VNA)
White clouds cover terraced rice fields interwoven through majestic mountains. (Photo: VNA)
Clouds nestle within vast mountains and forests in Vietnam’s northwest. (Photo: VNA)
Me Giong village of the Ha Nhi ethnic people is hidden among mountains and forests blanketed in clouds and resembles a painting. (Photo: VNA)