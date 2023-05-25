This year’s lychee production nationwide has been boosted by nearly 15,000 tonnes of fruit from provinces in the Central Highlands, which were harvested a month earlier than in the northern region. This has attracted many traders who export the fruit to China.

The lychee varieties grown in the Central Highlands are the same as those in the northern province of Bac Giang, but they have only recently been able to earn higher economic value due to crop restructuring practices over the past three years.

Despite the modest growing area and output compared to coffee and pepper, the lychee industry has contributed to poverty alleviation in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

In other areas like nearby Dak Nong province, the lychee season has also begun, with farmers intercropping the fruit with other crops like coffee and pepper to boost economic efficiency.

Lychee orchards have also become popular tourist spots during the harvest.

Nationwide, it is expected that more than 365,000 tonnes of fresh lychees will be harvested this year, with nearly 15,000 tonnes coming from the Central Highlands./.

