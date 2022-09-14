Malaysia calls for promoted digital economy, green technology in ASEAN
The 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on September 14. (Source: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali has called on ASEAN member states to promote digital economy and green technology to generate real and direct benefits to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and people.
He made the remark while addressing the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on September 14.
He applauded the progress of the initiatives under the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF) and expressed his country’s support for the recommendation to explore the expansion of the ACRF scope “as the lessons learnt during its implementation will significantly aid in the formulation of a resilient ASEAN Post-2025 Vision agenda.”
The official stressed the importance of capacity building for MSMEs, as well as initiatives that would bring real and direct benefits to the people, particularly the youth, in terms of job creation and value-add to local enterprises and industries.
Stressing the importance of enhancing supply chain security, he proposed the introduction of a regional stockpile initiative, which would entail each country keeping a national stockpile of critical products.
The AEM-54 and related meetings focused on regional growth, post-pandemic economic recovery, and trade among countries./.