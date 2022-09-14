World Thailand aims for higher rice export target Thailand plans to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, thanks to increased output and a weak baht amid global food insecurity.

ASEAN 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting opens The 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 54) and related meetings officially opened in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on September 14.

Travel Entries invited to 2023 ASEAN Tourism The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has called on departments of tourism across the country to nominate candidates for the 2023 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Awards.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens connectivity coordination The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) recently organised a workshop via videoconference on strengthening coordination and engaging ASEAN’s external partners in the Implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025.