Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the launching ceremony of PADU. (Photo: malaymail.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on January 2 officially launched the Central Database Hub (PADU), which contains profiles of individuals and households, including citizens and permanent residents in the country.

In his speech, Anwar said PADU and digital transformation will facilitate the efficient implementation of subsidies through an existing system, without the need for consulting services.

According to the PM, this will also contribute to saving costs and allocating budget resources for other purposes. With PADU, Malaysian citizens are urged to update detailed information till March 31.

The objective of PADU is to provide a safe, comprehensive and near real-time national main database that enables more accurate data analytics to be produced as well as for policy formulation and data-driven decision-making processes, besides enabling targeted policy implementation to balance the fiscal position./.