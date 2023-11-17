A corner of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Governor of the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour has expressed belief that the Malaysian economy will expand by 4% this year and 4-5% next year, after reviewing the strong indicators of the economy.

Speaking to the press on November 17 after a meeting to announce the country's GDP in Q3, Rasheed said Malaysia's economic fundamentals remain strong and supportive of growth moving forward, adding that GDP had exceeded pre-pandemic levels.



The Malaysian economy expanded by 3.3% from a year earlier in the July-September period, according to data from the BNM - the central bank, higher than the figure of 2.9% in the second quarter, driven by strong domestic spending



He downplayed concerns about the ringgit currency, which has fallen around 6% against the US dollar this year, saying that it did not reflect strength in the economy./.