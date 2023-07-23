Malaysian media highlights PM Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam
Malaysian media on July 22 -23 spotlighted the official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse to Vietnam.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the book street (Photo: VNA)
Bernama news agency has timely updated information as well as photos of the visit.
Major newspapers of Malaysia such as New Straits Times, The Star, Malaysia Mail and Malaysia Today all had front-page articles with prominent titles along with images featuring the friendliness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at a book street in Hanoi.
The articles said the visit aims to seek closer relations with Vietnam, and expand cooperation between the two countries.
On his Facebook page, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his appreciation of Vietnam's warm welcome to him personally and the high-ranking delegation of Malaysia.
He wrote that the visit has brought positive results, expressing his hope that the two countries will continue to further strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both countries.
The status also mentioned his meeting with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to exchange views on anti-corruption issue. PM Anwar Ibrahim said that there should be coordination between the authorities of the two countries in this field.
Anwar Ibrahim said he saw many positive things after the talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, saying that he felt the enthusiasm from the Vietnamese PM to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of investment and trade, agriculture, defence and security, as well as the halal industry.
Meanwhile, on his Facebook, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Utama Zafrul shared a picture that shows he was drinking coffee at the book street with Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet with a status expressing his satisfaction and excitement. He also commented on how delicious Vietnamese coffee is.
He affirmed that there remains great potential for the two countries to expand economic cooperation and investment./.