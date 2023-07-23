World Indonesia seeks to join OECD The Indonesian Government is actively pursuing membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as part of its ambition to become a high-income country, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

World Malaysia can learn from Vietnam’s development experience: Malaysian PM Malaysia can learn from the experience of Vietnam, which has been able to redevelop after the wars, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the media in his country after an official visit to Vietnam on July 20 - 21.

World Malaysia expands Internet service in remote areas Malaysia has issued a license to Starlink, the satellite communications service started by Elon Musk, to provide internet services in the country, particularly in remote areas.