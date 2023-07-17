World Philippines: Over 1,600 volcano evacuees develop acute respiratory infections More than 1,600 people evacuated due to the eruption of the most active Mayon volcano in the Philippines last month have suffered from acute respiratory infections, the country’s Department of Health has annouced.

World Singapore distributes COVID-19 test kits for free in fifth round Six COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) kits will be distributed to each residential household from July 17 - September 30, in the fifth round of Singapore’s nationwide distribution, reported its Health Ministry on July 16.

ASEAN ASEAN, China reinforce cooperation for sustainable development The 2023 China-ASEAN International Forum on Innovation and Cooperation for Sustainable Development concluded on July 16 in the tourist city of Guilin, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, southern China.

World Indonesia continue reshuffling cabinet Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appointed a new information and communications (Kominfo) minister as well as a number of senior government positions in a recent cabinet reshuffle.