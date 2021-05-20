Mazda recalls over 61,000 faulty vehicles
Mazda has recalled a total of 61,517 imported and domestically-assembled vehicles in Vietnam (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Mazda has recalled a total of 61,517 imported and domestically-assembled vehicles in Vietnam for repair and replacement of faulty fuel pumps.
They include 3,369 Mazda2 vehicles imported between June 4, 2018 and August 21, 2019; 36,285 Mazda2, Mazda3, CX-5, and Mazda6 vehicles assembled domestically during 2017-2018; and 21,863 Mazda6, CX-5, and CX-8 vehicles assembled in Vietnam between January 4 and December 30, 2019.
The recall will run until December 31, 2025 at all agents and service stations of the Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) nationwide. Repairs will be completed free of charge.
The fault can cause engines to stall while driving, vibrate, or fail to start, Vietnam Register said.
No related accidents have been recorded to date but THACO has recommended that customers have their vehicles examined nonetheless.
Customers can contact hotlines for Mazda Vietnam’s technical services support, in the northern region on 0938 807 112 and the southern region on 0938 908 905, or the customer service centre on 1900 545591./.