Mekong Delta attracts visitors with eco-tourism
Localities in the Mekong Delta region have developed products and services based on local natural advantages in eco-tourism in order to attract more holiday-makers during this summer.
A corner of the Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape) National Park in Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)
Many localities reported rises in the number of visitors and tourism revenues in the first half of the year. According to the Statistics Office of Can Tho city, the locality earned 159.7 billion VND (6.77 million USD) from tourism activities in the period from January to June, 20% higher than that reported in the same period last year.
An Giang province, with its abundant resources in eco-tourism and agricultural tourism, welcomed approximately 6 million visitors in the period, representing a year-on-year increase of 15%, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Popular destinations in the province include Tra Su Tra Su Melaleuca forest and Long Xuyen floating market.
Many localities reported rises in the number of visitors and tourism revenues in the first half of the year. (Photo: VNA)Bac Lieu and Ca Mau also recorded positive signs of tourism development. In the first half, Bac Lieu served 2.76 million visitors and raked in about 2.44 trillion VND in revenue, up 40% and 43% compared to the same period last year, respectively.
The Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape) National Park in Ca Mau province, a Ramsar site - wetlands of international importance - recorded a 30% increase in tourism revenue compared to the same period in 2022. During the peak tourist seasons such as holidays and Tet (Lunar New Year), the site receives an average of 4,000 to 6,000 visitors per day.
The regional tourism sector is making efforts to fully tap the potential for tourism development and the strengths of destinations to lure more tourists during the summer.
A series of events have been organising in Can Tho city. The Cai Rang floating market culture tourism festival, which is slated for July 7 – 9, will feature activities that reflect the essence of the region's waterway culture.
According to the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang, there have been a series of day and night events at Grand World Phu Quoc in June and July, featuring lively music performances by street bands, circus shows, magic tricks; and introducing street foods from different continents. These offer a good chance for visitors to enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with a wide range of entertainment options and culinary delights.
According to Director of C2T Media and Tourism Co., Ltd Vo Van Phong, the firm has designed tours that offer experiences in the countryside and highlight local heritage to attract visitors to Ben Tre province./.