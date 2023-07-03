Travel New visa policies will boost tourism: insiders From August 15, people with Vietnamese e-visas can enter and exit the country any number of times within 90 days, a long-awaited and major overhaul of the country’s visa system that is expected to revive tourism and hospitality, according to industry insiders.

Travel Mong Cai border city sees sharp increase of visitors at weekends The number of visitors to the border city of Mong Cai in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has increased sharply at weekends, according to a local official.

Travel Vietnam welcomes nearly 5.6 million international visitors in H1 Vietnam welcomed nearly 5.6 million international visitors in the first half of this year, accounting for 66% of the figure the country recorded in 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism – the new name of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism from July 1.

Videos Vietnam welcomes over 5.5 foreign visitors in H1 The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on June 28 announced that the country welcomed over 5.57 million foreign tourists in the first six months of 2023.