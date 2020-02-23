Travel Lai Chau province develops community-based tourism Authorities in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau are promoting policies for community-based tourism to develop the local economy and create jobs.

Travel Panama’s luxurious cruise ship anchors in Ba Ria-Vung Tau MSC Splendida, a Panama-flagged luxurious cruise liner, docked at Thi Vai General Port in Phu My township, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on February 22 morning.

Travel Hoi An’s tourism shows signs of recovery UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam welcomes more than 3,000 tourists, mostly from Europe and North America, each day, a rosy sign for the local tourism sector after a gloomy period due to impacts of COVID-19.

Travel F1 race to help develop Vietnam’s sports tourism: VNAT The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) on February 21 inked a cooperation agreement on promoting the country’s tourism in association with the Formula One race.