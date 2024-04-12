MICHELIN Guide Thailand expands to Chon Buri
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced an exciting expansion for the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025, which will now include Chon Buri province.
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced an exciting expansion for the MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025, which will now include Chon Buri province.
The expansion is expected to boost the province's market value, stimulate economic growth, and highlight local gastronomy to both national and international audiences.
Chon Buri is the latest addition to the Guide, joining other renowned destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and more.
International Director of the MICHELIN Guides Gwendal Poullennec expressed enthusiasm for exploring Chon Buri's gastronomic scene, noting the province's array of attractions, from beautiful beaches to local delicacies and unique dining experiences.
The MICHELIN Guide's focus on Chon Buri aligns with TAT's efforts to promote Thailand as a top gastro-tourism destination, supporting the government's strategy to leverage the country's soft power through food, fashion, film, fight, and festival.
TAT said the inclusion of Chon Buri is anticipated to support Thailand's tourism industry, showcasing its dynamic food scene to food enthusiasts worldwide while establishing the country as a global leader in tourism and gastronomy./.
The expansion is expected to boost the province's market value, stimulate economic growth, and highlight local gastronomy to both national and international audiences.
Chon Buri is the latest addition to the Guide, joining other renowned destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and more.
International Director of the MICHELIN Guides Gwendal Poullennec expressed enthusiasm for exploring Chon Buri's gastronomic scene, noting the province's array of attractions, from beautiful beaches to local delicacies and unique dining experiences.
The MICHELIN Guide's focus on Chon Buri aligns with TAT's efforts to promote Thailand as a top gastro-tourism destination, supporting the government's strategy to leverage the country's soft power through food, fashion, film, fight, and festival.
TAT said the inclusion of Chon Buri is anticipated to support Thailand's tourism industry, showcasing its dynamic food scene to food enthusiasts worldwide while establishing the country as a global leader in tourism and gastronomy./.