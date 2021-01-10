Moc Chau Plateau blooms in early Spring
The apricot forest in sub-zone 14, Moc Chau town, is located right next to Highway No. 6. The place is a beautiful and dreaming destination for any visitors coming to the area (Photo: VNA)
As 2020 is a leap year, apricot flowers are almost bloom at their fullest in early January 2021 (Photo: VNA)
Apricot blossom lightens the entire Moc Chau town with its bright, pristine white amidst the blue clear sky of the north-western mountainous area (Photo: VNA)
During this time, when plum blossoms gradually fade, it will make room for young green plums (Photo: VNA)
The vibrant colours of the Northwest have attracted many photographers to hunt and capture beautiful moments and images (Photo: VNA)
Bright white petals stand out from the crystal blue sky (Photo VNA)
The last plum blossoms of this year's flowering season ( Photo: VNA)