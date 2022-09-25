Business Infographic FDI attraction nears 16.8 billion USD in first 8 months of 2022 As of August 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors neared 16.8 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, equivalent to 87.7 percent of the same period last year.

Business Infographic Vietnamese economy in first 8 months of 2022 Vietnamese economy enjoyed growth in the first eight months of 2022 with bright spots across various fields such as industrial production, trade and foreign tourist attraction.

Business Infographic Six commodities with export value of over 10 bln USD Six commodities registered an export value of over 10 bln USD in the first eight months of 2022, accounting for 63.4 percent of the country's total exports.

Business Infographic CPI inches up 0.005% in August Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in August increased slightly by 0.005% from the previous month. Among the 11 groups of main consumer goods and services, nine reported price hikes, according to the General Statistics Office.