Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered several development suggestions to the northern province of Tuyen Quang during a working session with its key officials on January 30.



NA Chairman Hue suggested Tuyen Quang complete the provincial planning pertaining land and urban development in line with the National Master Plan which was approved by the legislature during the recent second extraordinary meeting.Read full story

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session in Can Tho city on January 30. (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with ministries, sectors, and Mekong Delta localities in Can Tho city on January 30 to look into the progress of some transport projects.



The working session followed his fact-finding tour of some key transport projects after the Lunar New Year holiday. Read full story

- Vietnamese people in Belarus and Bulgaria have joined their compatriots in the homeland and around the world in celebrating the Year of the Cat with different activities held recently.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus has organised a programme attracting over 400 Vietnamese and their Belarusian relatives. This was the first mass Tet gathering of the Vietnamese community in the European country after over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story



- Lianhe Zaobao newspaper in Hong Kong (China) has run an article analysing Vietnam’s advantages that make the country the third pillar of the "golden triangle of startups" in Southeast Asia, together with Indonesia and Singapore.



The article cited the speech by Vietnamese Minister of Plan and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at a Startup Investment Forum on December 2022 as saying that in recent years, more and more FDI flows have come to Vietnam’s startups. Read full story



- A ceremony was held at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, Laos, on January 30 to present aid to its teachers hit by the COVID-19 pademic.



The sum was sourced from the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Fund for the Poor. Read full story



- The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, served 2.4 million passengers on over 14,500 domestic and international flights from January 6-29 which was the peak season of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



The group offered services to nearly 80,000 passengers on nearly 500 flights on January 18. Later on January 29, it recorded around 93,000 passengers with around 550 flights. Read full story



- The majority of workers of businesses and factories in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces, three major industrial hubs in the south, have returned to work after a long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, local authorities said.



The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs noted about 95% of employees in local agencies, factories, and businesses had been back to work as of January 30. Read full story

At Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)

- The Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport served 5,619 flights from January 19-29, up 49% annually, including 1,789 international and 3,829 domestic flights.



The number of passengers hit nearly 900,000, up 71%, including 246,000 foreigners. Read full story



- The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance revised up the prices of petrol in the latest adjustment on January 30.



Accordingly, the retail price of RON 95 went up 990 VND per litre to 23,140 VND (0.91 USD) from 7pm the same day./. Read full story