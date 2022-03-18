Politics Vietnam, Dominican Republic strongly inter-connected: Ambassador Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Vietnam Francisco Rodríguez highlighted the close-knit relations between the two nations while addressing a ceremony to commemorate his country’s first President Juan Bosch at Hoa Binh (Peace) Park in Hanoi on March 17.

Politics Spokeswoman gives more details on Vietnam’s plan to reopen to int’l visitors Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 provided more details about Vietnam’s plan to reopen its door to foreign visitors, including regulations on arrivals and medical requirements.

Politics Spokesperson reaffirms top priority given to safety of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 reaffirmed that ensuring security and safety for the lives and assets of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine is the top priority of the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam.

Politics Malaysian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 20-21 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.