☀️ Morning digest March 18
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
– Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 20-21 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced. Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud in Hanoi on March 17 as part of the latter’s visit to Vietnam.
At the talks between Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud (Photo: VNA)
At the talks, the two Foreign Ministers agreed that the two sides should coordinate to implement specific measures to enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation as outlined by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at his reception for the Saudi Arabian minister earlier during the day. Read full story
– Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 reaffirmed that ensuring security and safety for the lives and assets of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine is the top priority of the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam. At the ministry’s regular press meeting held virtually, she noted when the Ukraine situation recorded tense developments, the Prime Minister issued Official Dispatch No. 201/CD-TTg, dated February 26, 2022, on the protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities, and some issues needing attention in the face of the Ukraine situation. Read full story
– Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang on March 17 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of protecting and promoting fundamental rights of citizens, including rights of women.
Hang made the affirmation when asked to comment on the US Department of State’s naming Pham Thi Doan Trang as a recipient of the 2022 International Women of Courage Award, at the ministry’s regular press conference held virtually. Read full story
– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will offer special discounts for all domestic flights and international flights to a number of countries departing between March 20 and December 31, 2022. The move is to respond to the tourism resumption policy of the country from March 15. Read full story
– Vietnam and India have plenty of room for expanding their cooperation in both trade and investment, especially in the fields of digital, supporting industries, e-commerce, retail, and agricultural production, said participants at the 2nd Vietnam - India business forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue witnesses the exchange of cooperation deals between Vietnamese and Indian businesses at the event (Photo: VNA)
The event was co-organised by the Indian Consulate General to the city, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and the municipal Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC). Read full story/.