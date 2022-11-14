☀️ Morning digest November 14
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defined major directions and measures to comprehensively advance the bilateral cooperation during their talks in Hanoi on November 13. Read full story
- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on November 13 afternoon received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Hanoi, during which they discussed major orientations and measures to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields to commensurate with expectations and potential of both sides. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the second ASEAN Global Dialogue on November 13, on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in which he suggested several cooperation priorities to secure a more resilient and sustainable ASEAN in the future. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 13 attended the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.
The 17th EAS attracted the participation of leaders of ASEAN countries, their partners - China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Russia and the US, and the ASEAN Secretary-General. The President of the European Council and the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) were invited to present on cooperation in ensuring food and energy security. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Summits with Japan, the US and Canada in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army in Phnom Penh on November 12, within the framework of his official visit to Cambodia and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja and presented a congratulatory letter from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong to Raja on his re-election to this post at the recent 24th CPI Congress.
At the meeting in New Delhi on November 11, Raja appreciated the CPV leader’s greetings and highlighted the close-knit ties between the two parties throughout history. Read full story
- Vietnam has been removed from the US's monetary manipulation monitoring list, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
The bank said that the decision was announced in the US Department of the Treasury's Report to Congress on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange Policies of Major Trading Partners of the US, which was released on November 10. Read full story
- The Australian Embassy on November 11 held a ceremony to launch the Equality Strategy in Vietnam in the 2022-2027 period, aiming to strengthen Australia's efforts in promoting gender equality, women and girls' empowerment, the social integration of persons with disabilities, ethnic minority groups, and LGBTI group. Read full story./.